Robert Acosta passed away into the arms of the Lord on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Memorial Herman Hospital in Sugar Land. He was born on July 19, 1941 in Bay City to the late Sista (Acosta) Cisneros.
Robert was raised in Bay City and graduated from Bay City High School. After high school, Robert enlisted and proudly served his country in the United States Army and obtained his honorable discharge. During the service he married the love of his life, Lucy (Ramirez) Acosta on April 11, 1964. Together they raised two daughters and two sons. He graduated from Wharton County Junior College with an Associates Degree in Business Administration. Robert worked for Texas Gulf for 27 years. He was a life long member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church and was a Eucharistic Minister. He is fondly remembered by his family for his love of fishing, love of reading, working outdoors, dancing and enjoying family gatherings.
Robert is survived by his daughters, Anna Garcia and husband, Alex of Wharton and Leticia Villereal and husband, Emilio of Wharton; sons, Robert Anthony Acosta and wife, Veronica of San Antonio and Eric Acosta and wife, Juliana of Rosenberg; sisters, Leticia Rivera, Mercedes Cisneros, Romualdo Cisneros, Marcella Snowball, Mary J Acosta, Marlena Valdevia, Malinda Palindo, Josephine Cisneros-Cerecer. Sister-in-laws, Maria Ramirez and Sonia Leasman and husband, John from San Antonio and brother-in-law, Frank Ramirez and wife Anna of Rosenberg.
Grandchildren, Michael Villereal, Steven Garcia, Marissa Villereal, Alexandra Garcia-Barcenas, Alex Garcia II, Jimmy Sparacello, Jessica Avitia, Samantha Sparacello, Jennifer Garcia, Stephanie Acosta, Robert A. Acosta Jr, Ryan Acosta, Sydney Acosta, Allysondra Acosta, Alana Acosta, Brandon Garcia, Airren Acosta, John-Rene Acosta, and 17 great-grandchildren.
Serving as pallbearers are Michael Villereal, Steven Garcia, Robert Acosta Jr, Ryan Acosta, Jimmy Sparacello, and Tim Garcia.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Monday December 13th after 9:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Wharton. Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will start at 10:00 a.m. Interment with Military Honors will be at Evergreen Memorial Park, Wharton.
Condolences may be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, TX 77488. (979) 532-3410.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.