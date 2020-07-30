James Edward Ryza, 71, of East Bernard, passed away on July 27, 2020 in Richmond. He was born Nov. 19, 1948 in LaGrange to Rudolph J. Ryza and Erlene Horecka Ryza. He was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in East Bernard. Through his church membership, James was involved with the Knights of Columbus, the church choir and he often helped with the Acts Retreats. James proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the American Legion, Post # 226. He held many positions within the American Legion including Post Commander and Financial Officer. James worked for Imperial Sugar for over 30-plus years. His hobbies included drumming, gardening, beekeeping, hunting and fishing. This loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend will truly be missed.
In addition to his parents, James is preceded in death by his granddaughter Leyna Grace Wasicek.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 50 years, Jane Shimek Ryza; son Michael Ryza; daughter Cheryl Ryza Wasicek (Dean Dodge); sisters: Diane King (James) and Emily Batchellor; grandchildren: Carly and Mason Wasicek; along with a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. with the rosary starting at 9:30 a.m. followed by the service at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 30 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in East Bernard. Burial with full military honors to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in East Bernard.
For those wishing, in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to American Legion Post 226 or Holy Cross Catholic Church of East Bernard.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd., Rosenberg, 77471, Phone: 281-341-880
