Georgene Chumchal, 91, of Wharton, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in El Campo. Georgene was born Jan. 21, 1928, in Garwood to the late Edward and Julia Brosman Labay.
Georgene was raised in the Garwood area and attended school there. She married Albert Chumchal on June 4, 1946. He preceded her in death on Oct. 12, 2018. She worked as a farmer’s wife. Many days were spent tending the garden, sewing clothes, canning vegetables, cooking every meal, and baking delicious pastries. She enjoyed traveling and hunting and fishing with her friends and family. Many days Albert and Georgene could be seen at dances and celebrations around the area. In addition to her parents and husband, Georgene was preceded in death by her grandson, Greg Chumchal.
She is survived by her sons, Wayne Chumchal and wife, Lorraine, Dale Chumchal and wife, Susan, and Gary Chumchal and wife, Dotty; grandchildren, Sharon Kettleman and husband, Jim, Denette Snyder and husband, Mike, James Chumchal, Bryan Chumchal and Ida Lopez, Misty Sherrill and husband, Todd, Phillip Chumchal and wife, Jennifer and Steven Britton; great-grandchildren, Gage and Grant Chumchal, Baylie Ybarro and husband, Matt, Dylan, Caleb, Logan, and Kason Snyder, Preston Britton, Ben and Sarah Kettleman, Tori and Maci Chumchal, Addyson, Brayden and Cassidy Sherrill, Kayleigh Chumchal, Justin and Jacob Zwahr.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Hungerford after 5 p.m. with a Catholic Daughter led rosary at 7 p.m. The funeral Mass and rite of committal will be held on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church with Father Charles Dwomoh celebrating. Burial will be in the St. John Cemetery in Hungerford. Serving as pallbearers are Gage Chumchal, Bryan Chumchal, Steven Britton, James Chumchal, Phillip Chumchal and Ben Kettleman.
Funeral services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www. whartonfuneralhome.com.
