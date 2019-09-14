Clay Meyer

Clay John Henry Meyer, Jr., 71 of Wharton, died Sept. 10, 2019 at his home. He was born Aug. 15, 1948 in Wharton to Clay and Vivian (Banker) Meyer.
He attended Wharton High School in Wharton. He continued his education at Texas A&M University, graduating with a degree in animal science. He enjoyed horse racing in his early adulthood and always enjoyed fishing, hunting with family and friends. He was the owner of Southern Select Nut Company.
He is survived by his daughter Marla Meyer Graham and husband Dale, and granddaughter Heather and fiancé Jonathon Simons; his sister Martha Lynn Peikert, and husband Alan; nephews and niece, Newell Atkinson IV, and children Michelle, Steven, Bryan, Chelsea, Brianna, Clay, Ivanna; Marshall Atkinson, wife Michelle and children Justin and Cody; Mark Atkinson, wife Marissa and children Connor and Zane; Caroline Walker, husband Andy and daughter Rachel; Charles Atkinson, wife Sue and children Daniel and Charlotte; and John Atkinson, wife Sharon and children Austin and Molly.
He was preceded in death by his father Clay John Henry Meyer, Sr. and mother Vivian (Banker) Meyer.
Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home and will be held Saturday Sept. 14 at 2 p.m. at the Wharton Funeral Home Chapel.
