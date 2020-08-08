Marie Munoz, 99, of Wharton, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2020. She was born in Wharton on June 21, 1921 to the late Arnulfo Sanchez and Angelita Rodriguez Sanchez.
Marie attended schools in Mackie. She was a devout member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church her entire life. She married and raised three children Rose, Jerry and Rudy. Marie enjoyed painting her house. She liked to take care of her plants and bushes, especially her rose bushes. Family was always her first priority and she loved taking care of her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Jerri Lynn Gonzales, and her sisters: Josephine Saucedo and Fay Peña Nores; and brother Angel Sanchez.
Marie is survived by her husband Juan Munoz of Wharton, her daughter Rose Guthrie and husband Don of Wharton; son Rudy Quintero of Wharton; grandchildren: Angela Villarreal, Jillian Gonzales, Matthew Gonzales, Brittany Guthrie, Alex, Daniel and David, Holly and Tarah; great-grandchildren: Adrianna, Nathaniel, Miguel, and Jace; her special niece Dolly and Manual Zepeda; along with nieces, nephews and close friends.
A holy rosary will be recited on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 1:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m. with Father Antonio Perez officiating. A right of committal and burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
