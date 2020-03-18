Ramona Quirey, 91, of East Bernard went to her heavenly home on March 10, 2020. She was born in San Marcos on Aug. 9, 1928 to the late Raymond and Maurine Sweeten Cavness.
She grew up there where her father was the president of San Marcos Academy, but spent many summers on her grandparents’ ranch in Rocksprings. She met the love of her life, Jack “Bam” Quirey, at age 15 at the Academy. She graduated from Southwest Texas Teacher’s College and married Jack on June 18, 1949. They moved to East Bernard where she began her life as a homemaker, mother and teacher. Ramona taught briefly at the Wallis and East Bernard parochial schools, but began teaching fourth grade at EB Elementary School in 1963.
She spent the next 20 years there as a beloved teacher and co-worker. Ramona loved books and worked with Commissioner Chris King on enlarging the EB Branch of the Wharton County Library, where the children’s area is named after her. She was a faithful member of the Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister Virginia Ruth Orr and brother Raymond Lattimore Cavness.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 70 years, Jack, her younger sister Roselin Rambie of Uvalde, son Michael and wife Debbie of Stillwater Okla., daughter Melissa and husband Marshall Locke of Hungerford; grandsons Russell (Valerie) and Matthew Quirey and Mason and Miles (Emily) Locke; and great-grandson Jackson Quirey.
Special thanks and appreciation to Patricia Kolafa for her years of love and care.
Memorial donations may be made to the East Bernard Branch Library, 746 Clubside Drive, East Bernard, 77435.
Service was held Saturday, March 14 at 3 p.m. at the Wharton Funeral Home.
