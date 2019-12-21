Benjamin Gilmore, 64, of Wharton passed away Dec. 16, 2019. Benjamin E. Gilmore was born Sept. 1, 1955 in Wharton to Thomas and Ethel Collins Gilmore. Mr. Benjamin worked for AT&T. He is survived by his wife Deloris Gilmore of Wharton; sons: Torrence Gilmore and Benjamin Gilmore, both of Wharton; brother Thomas (Jeff) Gilmore III of New Braunfels; sisters: Ethel Gilmore Harris of Austin, Wanda Dixon of Round Rock; four grandchildren; and a host of other relatives, friends, students and family. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21 at Macadonia Baptist Church, with the Rev. Leo Humphrey, officiating. Interment will follow at Peach Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1–6 p.m. at Gooden Hatton Funeral Home.
Benjamin Gilmore
