Terrance Earls, Sr. 53, went to be with his Lord and savior on Aug. 1, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born on Nov. 29, 1965 to George Collins and Hazel Haynes Lewis in Wharton.
Terrance accepted Christ at an early age and was a faithful member at St. James Baptist Church “The Word Church” under the leadership of Pastor C. Hearse. He served in the Army for 14 years. He was a “jack of all trades,” loved fishing, and his special enjoyment was cooking on the weekends and feeding the West Side community. His family are mother: Hazel Haynes Lewis; siblings: Cheryl Earls, Anita Earls Taylor (Anthony), George Collins, Jr., Sharita McCullough, Trinesha McCullough and Kerri Collins; children: Javonda Ortiz (Andrew), Terrance Earls, Jr., Tyeisha Earls, Terri Rodriguez, and Takara Earls; and one granddaughter: Nyla Rodriguez.
His homegoing service will start with a viewing at 10 a.m. on Aug. 10 with the service beginning at 11 a.m. at St. James Baptist Church. His resting place will be at St. James Cemetery.
Arrangements trusted with Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, Inc. 110 North East Avenue Wharton, Texas 77488 (979) 532 3602 Alice Heard-Roberts, Funeral Director and Shirley Hatton, Owner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.