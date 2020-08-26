Faye Richardson, 74, of Wharton, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. She was born Sept. 19, 1945 in Wharton to the late Hubert O. and Helen Moers Galloway.
Faye was raised in Wharton and graduated from Wharton High School. She later attended Wharton County Junior College before completing her education with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Southwest Texas State University. On June 29, 1968, she married Robert Richardson in Wharton. She became a teacher and enjoyed teaching fifth grade science and social studies for 30 years in Wharton ISD. In her personal time, she enjoyed crossword puzzles, shopping, sewing, going for walks around her subdivision, and watching Wheel of Fortune, Murder She Wrote, and Monk. Faye loved cooking and baking for the holidays, especially Christmas goodies and her special gingerbread men. She also loved being with her grandchildren. She dearly loved her family.
Faye is survived by her husband of 52 years, Robert Richardson of Wharton; daughter Melissa Hambleton and husband Blake of Richmond; and son Matthew and fiancée Melissa Svatek of Wharton; granddaughters: Caitlin Richardson and Kylee Svatek; brother Thomas Galloway and wife Mary Kay of Conroe; sisters: Nancy Preston of Georgetown, Annette Hise of Cheshire Conn., and Jo Alice Hodges and husband Roy of Conroe.
A visitation began at 1 p.m. followed by a celebration of her life that was held on Monday, Aug. 24 at Wharton Funeral Home at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Michael Limas officiating.
Condolences can be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com. Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home.
Memorial gifts may be made in Faye’s memory to any of the following: Wharton County Junior College (H.O. Galloway Scholarship Fund), Parkinson’s Foundation, or First United Methodist Church in Wharton.
