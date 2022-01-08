Michael Armstrong “Mike” Mills passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at a Sugar Land hospital. Michael was born on January 28, 1953 to the late William Robert Mills and Mary Elizabeth Armstrong Mills.
Michael attended and graduated from Wharton High School with the class of 1971 and later earned his bachelors’ degree from the University of Houston. He married Wendy Weathers on January 21, 1978. She preceded him in death on September 30, 2017.
Michael enjoyed caring for his cats, sound and light design, singing in the church choir and being a member of the Footeliters at the Plaza Theater. He was very talented and enjoyed playing the organ for St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wharton and Trinity Lutheran Church in El Campo. He was a member of the Wharton Volunteer Fire Department and a paramedic for the City of Wharton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Stormy Weathers, and his stepmother, Lida Croom Mills.
Michael is survived by his daughter, Kristin Elizabeth Mills, son, Robert Carl Mills, mother-in-law, Mildred Weathers, brother-in-law, Dusty Weathers and nieces, Jessica Weathers and Jillian Michalec.
Relatives and friends are invited to visitation on Monday, January 10, after 1:00 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. Funeral service to begin at 2:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Wharton Cemetery.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com
Services under the direction of: Wharton Funeral Home. 515 E. Boling Hwy.
Wharton, TX 77488. (979) 532-3410
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.