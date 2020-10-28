Ms. Memorie C. Cain, a retiree and long-time employee of Walmart, passed away peacefully at OakBend Hospital on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. She was born July 20, 1932 in Grimes County to the late Clell Richards and Anna Bell Hall Richards.
The family wished to thank the many loving friends and families who she greeted at Walmart.
She was preceded in death by son Richard Whitlock, and brother Kenneth Richards.
She is survived by her son Randall Whitlock of Wharton; sister Diane Anderson; brother Maurice Richards; grandsons: Russell and Ryan Whitlock; two great-grandsons; and; four great-granddaughters.
Following cremation, a small family service will be held at a later date.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.