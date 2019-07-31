Kenneth Louis Borak, Sr., 65, of Wharton, passed away on July 28, 2019 at his home. Kenneth was born Oct. 27, 1953 in Wharton to the late Milton and Mary Catherine Borak. Kenneth was one of three children.
He attended Holy Family Catholic Church school and graduated from Wharton High School. Kenneth was a truck driver and held various jobs in the farming industry throughout his life. He loved dogs, hunting, fishing, cooking and was an avid John Wayne fan.
Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Mary Catherine Borak. Kenneth is survived by his son, Kenneth Borak, Jr. and wife, Carolyn of Missouri City; sister Amelia Jean Maretka and husband, Eugene of Wharton; and sister Linda Kay Ritz and husband, Craig of Wallis; and two grandchildren Larissa and Haden and numerous nieces and a nephew.
Following cremation, private memorial services will be held in Matagorda at a later date.
Funeral services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com.
