Tracey Bailey, 72, of Wharton, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at a local hospital. He was born Feb. 4, 1948, in Wharton to the late L.D. Bailey and Lula Mae Williams Bailey.
Tracey was raised in the Hungerford area where he graduated high school and later attending Wharton County Junior College. After completing his education, he became a machinist and worked for several years in Sealy. In his spare time, Tracey enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews and was known to have frequent a casino or two. Tracey had a long-standing devotion with working on old cars. His favorite was a 1956 red and white Chevy.
Tracey is survived by his brother Gail Bailey and his wife Helen of Wharton, along with numerous nieces and nephews, including Keven Aldridge, Wendy Batties, Eddie Batties, Jr., Shermon Bailey, Tara Greer, Tonia Smith, Gail Bailey Jr., Cynthia Jackson and Lashay Frizer.
A private family service will be held at a later time.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
