Alma Ruth Matthys, 96, of Wharton went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. She was born in Wharton on March 3, 1923 to the late Otto and Helen Kluck Matthys.
Alma was raised in the Wharton area and graduated from Crescent High School. She worked in the business office at Murphy Davis for many years before retiring from the business office at Rugeley Blasingame Clinic. She was very devoted to her church, St. John’s Lutheran, teaching Sunday school for many years. She was also a member of the Ladies Aid and a charter member of the Ergonians. Alma also enjoyed playing a good game of 42 dominoes with her friends and family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Arnold Matthys, sister, Helen McGee, and brothers, Lothar Matthys and Herman Matthys.
Survivors include sister Irene Matthys of Wharton, and brother, Richard Matthys and wife, Loveta of Lawton, Okla., numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends.
For those desiring, contributions in memory of Alma Ruth Matthys may be given to St. John’s Lutheran Church.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., prior to funeral services on Friday, Aug. 16 at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wharton with the Rev. Robert Lutjens officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences can be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
