Joe Louis Mahalitc, 88, of Pettus, formerly of Eagle Lake, passed away peacefully at Bethany Senior Living, in Port Lavaca on Feb. 25, 2021.
Joe was born in Columbus on Feb. 13, 1933 to the late Louis and Lonie Mahalitc.
He attended Bonus School, and later went to Crescent School, graduating in 1953. He was active in FFA, sports, including football. Joe enjoyed the thrills of bull riding. He was a person who had many hunting dogs, enjoyed tracking raccoons, fox and just being in the woods.
He began his farming operation in the Bonus area raising corn, cattle, and cotton after graduating, where he made many, many friends. Later in life he moved to Clarksville and continued farming and raising cattle. Then he started raising cutting horses and showing them. Special thanks to Lola, his caretaker.
As time went by his health began to fail him, so he moved closer to home ending up in Pettus with his friends Blevin and Peggy Bundick, and daughter Tannam who took care of him.
Preceded in death are parents Louis and Lonie Mahalitc, sister Dorothy Kohleffel, and brother David Mahalitc.
Survived by sisters: Norma Jean House and husband Scottie, Margaret Bucek and husband Edwin; brother Donnie Mahalitc and wife Anna Mae; and also many nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Bethany Nursing Home and South Texas Hospice, Victoria for all the special care.
Attended the Catholic Church in Pettus as long as his health let him, making many friends. A memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, March 24 at 10 a.m. at the Parish of the Nativity Catholic Church in Eagle Lake. Burial will be at Lakeside Cemetery, in Eagle Lake, with Father Tim Bucek, the celebrant.
Memorials can be made to the Parish of the Nativity Catholic Church, or wherever you choose.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.