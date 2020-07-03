David Lee Broome

David Broome, 74, of Wharton, passed away peacefully June 26, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born July 20, 1945 in Pascagoula, Miss. to the late WT and Ollie Broome.
David Broome married Candy Franz, of Wharton, on March 29, 1970. During their beautiful marriage of 50 years they had two children. David was a loving husband and an amazing father and grandfather.
David was a master electrician and instrument technician. He owned and operated Broome Electric Service in Wharton for many years and then worked as an instrument technician until becoming paralyzed from a back surgery in 2001. He was always happy and never let his disability slow him down. He loved to build, design and complete projects. He was always coming up with new ideas and new ways to make things work. David loved spending time with his family and going on family vacations. He enjoyed spending time teaching and playing with his grandchildren. He loved the ocean and sailing boats. David was ordained as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1955 and served as an Elder in the Wharton congregation for many years. He dedicated his life to the preaching work of Jehovah’s Kingdom. He served faithfully until his last days.
David is survived by his wife Candy Broome, daughter Bridgett Noell and her spouse David Noell, son Michael Broome and his spouse Wendy Broome, and grandchildren Brett Noell, Colton Noell, and Miley Broome.
David was preceded in death by parents WT and Ollie Broome, sister Margaret Ratay, and brother Jim Broome.
