Irvin Janik, 68, of El Campo, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at a Richmond hospital. He was born April 14, 1953 in Wharton to the late Rudolph and Martha Chumchal Janik.
Irvin was raised in Wharton and graduated from Wharton High School. He worked as a butcher/meat cutter for years. Irvin enjoyed being outdoors and loved hunting and fishing.
Preceded in death by parents, sister Ruth Viereck, and brother-in-law Charles Viereck
Irvin is survived by his brother Larry Janik and wife Denna of El Campo, Eugene Janik and wife Elain of El Campo, and Vernon Janik of El Campo.
Funeral services will be Thursday, Nov. 12 at Wharton Funeral Home at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Wayne Clement officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
