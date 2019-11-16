Robert Neil Wilkins

Robert Neil “Bob” Wilkins, 73, passed away peacefully Oct. 2, 2019 in Cuenca, Ecuador. He was born Feb. 16, 1946 in Blackwell, Okla. to the late Neil A. Wilkins and Eileen Jackson Wilkins.
Bob was a former resident of Bay City and Wharton. While in Bay City he worked for The Bay City Tribune, Allison Distributing, Goodyear, Evans Tire Center and Tett’s Jewelers.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Curtis W. Wilkins.
Survivors include his son Burke Wilkins and wife Sarah of Wharton; grandchildren Emily Wilkins and Jack Wilkins; brother Dr. Charles Wilkins and wife Becky; step-mother Rose Wilkins; his former wife Sandy Wilkins; former partner Sherman Houck; numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, friends and extended family members.
A celebration of Bob’s life will be held from 5-7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30 at the home of Burke and Sarah Wilkins in Wharton.
Memorial contributions in his name may be made to: SHARE, 229 Milam, Wharton, TX 77488.
