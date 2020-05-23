Bruno Ybarbo, 85, of Wharton, passed away Monday, May 18 at OakBend hospital in Richmond. He was born Oct. 6, 1934 to the late Luis Ybarbo and Elisa Maldonado Ybarbo in Gonzales.
Bruno was a long-time resident of Wharton. He married Jane Solorzano Ybarbo in 1956 and together they raised two children, Bruno and Yvonne; she preceded him in death in 2008.
Bruno worked as an auto part salesman for the majority of his working career. He was very active in the community and influenced many people from the Wharton area. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Founder of Fiesta Hispano, previous WISD school board member, Wharton Economic Development committee member, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church Bazaar and financial committee member and coached Little League and Babe Ruth Baseball teams. If he had any spare time, he enjoyed collecting coins, spending time outside mowing the grass or other home projects, watching sports, especially baseball and was a sideline coach. He also enjoyed watching old Western movies.
In addition to his parents, and his wife, Jane, he was preceded in death by his sisters: Amelia Flores and husband Paul, Janie Sedillo, Lena Quintanilla and husband Ascension, Sr., and Frances Ybarbo; brothers: Louis Ybarbo and wife Elvira, and Julian Ybarbo.
He is survived by his children: Yvonne Compian of Wharton and Bruno Ybarbo, Jr. and wife Linda of Georgetown; grandchildren: Amanda and Jaden Compian; brother-in-law Mike Sedillo, and sister-in-law Rachel Ybarbo, along with many friends and extended family members.
Visitation began at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 21 at Wharton Funeral Home with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. that was open to the public. A Mass was celebrated on Friday, May 22 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church with Father Antonio Perez officiating.
Due to current restrictions it was limited to family only and a very limited close friends. The public was also welcome to join the family for the rite of burial and interment at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.
Services were under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.