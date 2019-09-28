With deepest sorrow, I announce that Robert Rosniak, my one and only son, passed suddenly on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at our house in Wharton. Robert was born on Nov.18, 1986, in Wharton to Robert Perales and I, Frances Rosniak.
My son Robert was born and raised here in Wharton. He graduated from Wharton High School with the Class of 2005 and later attended Wharton County Junior College on a baseball scholarship. He really enjoyed working outdoors and took pride in his care of lawns all around town. Among his favorite things to do were collecting comic books, playing games, going to the beach, floating down the river and playing with his younger cousins. Anyone that was close to Robert knew of his love for all 1980s music and that he could never wait for the Christmas music to start playing.
We know Robert is now with his grandparents, Guadalupe Perales and Bobby Flagg, and great-grandparents, Johnny Rosniak, Sr. and Marie Rosniak, along with numerous aunts, uncles and great-aunts and great-uncles.
Robert will be missed every day by his mother, Frances Rosniak, father, Robert Perales, Brothers, Alex, Bryan and Tyler Perales, grandparents, Johnny Rosniak and Patricia Shahani, cousins, Joseph Rosniak, Kirkland Outlar, Ryan Rosniak, Tristan Rosniak, Kirsten Rosniak, Jocquelin Marling, and Rhaegan Marling, and his fur sisters, Maggie and Sasha.
Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Grace Community Fellowship Church in Wharton located on 1900 East Boling Hwy with funeral services beginning at 11 a.m. with Pastor Michael Limas officiating. Cremation will follow the services. Serving as pallbearers are Courtney Taylor, Dennis Hamby, Andrew Reyna, Alex Perales, Daren Roberts, Jr., and Kirkland Outler.
Honorary pallbearers are Christopher Rosniak, Kenneth Rosniak, Jackie Marling, Joseph Rosniak, Tristan Rosniak, Sean Heath and Ben Evans, Jr.
We ask that instead of flowers that you’d donate to the church for their assistance and understanding in this time of sorrow.
Funeral services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www. whartonfuneralhome.com.
