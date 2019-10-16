Henri Lewis Webb, fondly known as “Lucky,” 59, of East Bernard, passed away on Oct. 9, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Sept. 1, 1960 in Baltimore, Md., the only child of Henry and Susie Webb. He was baptized at Shiloh Baptist Church in Rosenberg. His hobbies included fishing, hunting and in his younger years, playing baseball. He participated in a number of trail rides with the H.L.S.&R. and was on both the Cook Off Committee and the Spur Club for the Fort Bend County Fair Association. He was employed with Lamberti for five years, and with BAE (formerly Stewart & Stevenson) for over 19 years. This loving husband, father, cousin and friend to all will truly be missed.
In addition to his mother and father, Lucky is also preceded in death by his step-father, Willie E. Brown.
Survivors include his wife of 21 years, Angelina “Angie” Palacios; son, Johnny Rene Gonzales; cousins, Bennie “Ricky” Mason Jr. and David Harper and his wife, Janice and their families; mother-in-law, Alicia Longoria and her husband, Ernestino; sister-in-law, Belinda Palacios and her husband, Gilbert; nephews, Jacob Allen Garcia and Nicholas Anthony Garcia; along with extended family, former co-workers, trail riders, and a host of friends.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 19 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg. Burial to follow at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery in Beasley.
Pallbearers will include Cleveland Brown, Paul Phoenix, Johnny Padilla, David Harper, Bennie “Ricky” Mason, Jr., and Bobby Garcia.
Honorary pallbearers will include Johnny Rene Gonzales, Malcolm Harper, Alvon Mason, Nicholas Garcia, Jacob Garcia and Robert Andrew Vasquez III.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd., Rosenberg, 77471.
