Mary Nieves Cerrillo

Mary Nieves Mata Cerrillo, 94, of Wharton, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family following a lengthy illness. Mary was born on March 11, 1925 in Wharton to the late Joe L. Mata, Sr and Olivia Reyna.
Mary was raised in Wharton area. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe society and a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church for many years. She worked at Franklin Furniture Store for many years until she retired. She married Jesus V. Cerrillo on June 29, 1973 and he preceded her in death. She loved to work in the flower beds and visit the sick. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister Irene Mata Esquivel and brothers David Mata and Henry A. Mata.
Mary is survived by her sisters: Guadalupe Mata of Wharton, Dolores Mata Flores and husband Javier of Houston, and Mary Alice Mata of Wharton; brothers: Jesse Mata and wife Helen of Richmond, and Joe L. Mata and wife Dora of Houston; brother-in-law Olifidio Esquivel, Sr. of Wharton; along with multiple nieces, nephews and close friends.
Visitation was held Friday, Jan. 10 at the Chapel of Wharton Funeral Home with a rosary recited by Gary Nunez at 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church with Father Antonio Perez officiating. A rite of committal and burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are John Esquivel, Olifidio Esquivel, Joe Mata, Jr., David Mata, Jr., Steven Forero, Christopher Mata, Ernest Mata, and Catarino “Wimpy” Mata. Serving as honorary pallbearer is Jesse Mata.
Funeral services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home.
