Arthur Araguz, 51, of Wharton, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at a Wharton hospital. He was born Feb. 16, 1969 to his parents Tomas Araguz and Betty Merlos Araguz.
A lifelong resident of Wharton, Arthur graduated from Wharton High School in 1987. Never one to meet a stranger, he would always take time out to visit and greet people. A beloved and active member in the community and surrounding area, Arthur is most recognized in his serving as a volunteer with the Wharton Volunteer Fire Department for the past 29 years. One could also see him driving and delivering products for Pepsi Corporation.
Family was of the upmost importance for Arthur. Spending time with his children, Haylee and Dylan, were some of the most memorable and happiest times of his life. When he wasn’t serving the community or being with his children, he enjoyed fishing in Matagorda, riding his Harley and was a member of Los Carnales-La Familia MC.
Arthur was preceded in death by his father Tomas Araguz, and nephew Thomas Araguz, III.
He is survived by his loving children: Haylee Araguz of Fort Worth and son Dylan Araguz of Wharton; mother Betty Araguz of Wharton; brothers: Thomas Araguz, Ricky Araguz and wife Teresa of Wharton; nieces and nephews Raquel Araguz, Ricky Araguz, Jr., and Phillip Araguz; and his Wharton Fire Department brothers, his Los Carnales MC brothers; along with many friends.
Pass through viewing will be held on Sunday, July 12 from until 7 p.m. at the Wharton Funeral Home covered area. A funeral Mass will be celebrated privately for family on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church with Father Antonio Perez officiating. A rite of committal and burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial contribution may be made to the Wharton Volunteer Fire Department or Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
