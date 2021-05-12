Michael Ray Roper passed into the arms of the Lord suddenly on May 7, 2021. He was born Sept. 27, 1972 to Virginia and the late Kenneth Roper in El Campo. Michael was a lifelong resident of Lane City. He worked for the last seven years as a laborer for Moses Cotton Gin.
Michael was an avid fisherman and would go fishing as often as he could. He will be sadly missed by his mother Virginia Roper (nee Smith) of Lane City; his siblings Rhonda Jetelina and her husband James of Lane City, Shelly Utz and her husband Richard of El Campo, Suzanne Roper of Bakersfield, Calif., Lisa Temples and her husband Tim of El Campo, Jeff Roper of Houston, and Roy Roper and his wife Marla of Bay City. He will also be dearly missed by his many nieces and nephews whom he considered more like his children.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Friday, May 14 after 9 a.m. at Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy. His religious service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories cemetery in El Campo.
Condolences may be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515. E. Boling Hwy Wharton, 77488. 979-532-3410
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.