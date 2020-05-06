Howard Lee (Pete) Lyons, 86, passed away May 3, 2020. He born Sept. 29, 1933 to Sam Howard Lyons and Belle Laughlin Lyons in Orangefield.
Pete attended school in El Campo and joined the U.S. Navy in 1953. He served as a landing craft operator during the Korean War, transporting troops from the ship to and from the front lines. He later worked in oil field services and became a master tool fisherman. Pete loved any kind of sports on TV and loved spending time with his dog, “Nubbin.” He loved his kids, grand-kids and all his nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A special thanks to the staff of Caney Creek Nursing Home (formerly Avalon Place) for the care he received.
He is survived by his daughters: Katherine Liz Janish (Tommy) of Cedar Park, Susan Welch (Willie) of Wharton, and Janet Renfro (Gary) of Big Spring; son Howard Lee Lyons, Jr. (Ashley) of Austin; siblings: Juanita Larson of El Campo and William Lyons of Greenville; grandchildren: Samuel Auld of Conroe, Stephanie Auld of Cedar Park, Kristina Zissa (Kris) of Brenham, Chris Renfro (Claudia) of Bryan, Karen Peterson (Richard) of LaVernia, Melissa Clark (Rob) of Salt Lake City, UT, John Renfro (Pilly) of Big Spring, Amy Renfro (Julie) of Salt Lake City, UT, Morgan Goodman (Tim) of Grand Prairie, and Tyler Lyons, who is proudly serving our country in the U.S. Air Force; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Howard was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Sandra Kay Lyons; brother Walter Mills Lyons; and ex-wife Blanche Lee Lyons.
Due to these uncertain times, private graveside services will be held with the family.
Pallbearers will be Samuel Auld, Riley Auld, Colton Hill, Kristopher Zissa, Kristopher Zissa II and Chris Renfro.
Condolences for the family may be left online at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.