Mark Steven Windham, 55 of Wharton, died Sept. 12, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born June 5, 1964 in Houston to Paul Windham, Sr. and Eleanor Mayeux Windham.
Mark worked at Pantex in the Radiation Safety Department and was a laboratory supervisor until 2015. That year, he became Region 4 training and outreach coordinator, providing training to local, state and federal emergency response officials on search and detection equipment. He was also an emergency responder for the DOE/NNSA Radiological Assistance Program. He supported many events across the country to include things like Super Bowls, World Series, NBA Final Four, Republican and Democratic conventions, presidential inaugurations and many other high-level events. His most memorable of which he spoke of quite a bit was his support of the Pope’s visit to the U.S. His machinist skills were some of the best and he was a superb electronic technician. He was also very skilled at 3D printing and invented some very unique equipment that is used by the RAP community across the country. He helped design a transportation container that is currently getting certified. In his spare time, Mark enjoyed sailing his boat, flying drones, remote control airplanes and loved his music. He played the keyboard at church.
He is survived by his mother Eleanor Windham of Wharton; brother Paul William Windham, Jr. and wife, Linda of Wakeman, Ohio; niece Jessica Warner and great-nephew Brennan Grimes, along with numerous friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Windham, Sr. in May.
Visitation was held Monday, Sept. 16 starting at 5:30 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. Funeral services was Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church with the Rev. Lutjens officiating. Interment followed at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers were Scott Isch, Logan Giese, Andy Geise, Melvin Buenger, Marvin Kaiser, Melvin Gansky, Keith Ermis, and Phillip Woodridge. Honorary pallbearers were
Brian Nabbs, O.H. Ullman, Mike Malek, and Barry Bordway.
Services were under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left whartonfuneralhome.com.
