Richard Eugene Gibson

Richard Eugene “Papo Jinx” Gibson, age 77, of La Pryor, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 in La Pryor. Mr. Gibson was born in Edna to Eugene Gibson and Willie Mae Hofmann-Gibson. Mr. Gibson is preceded in death by both parents Eugene and Willie Gibson, brother Charlie Gibson, and sister Betty McCain. Mr. Gibson was a trooper for the state of Texas for more than five years and was elected as Justice of Peace for Wharton County in 1978 where he proudly served his community. In the 1980s Mr. Gibson founded Caney Valley Cotton Company and worked daily until retirement. He was also affectionately known by many as “Papo Jinx.” Papo Jinx’s greatest joy in life was being a lifelong horse trainer and cutter, known in the horse community as one of the best to ever do it. Papo Jinx never met anyone who didn’t become his friend and his smile would light up the darkest room. Mr. Gibson will be missed most by his loving wife Brenda Gibson, of Sabinas Coah., Mexico; daughter Vanessa (Paul) Vera of La Pryor; sister Mary Mc Sweeny of East Bernard; and grandchildren: Garrett Lane Guerrero of New Braunfels, Esteban Logan Gutierrez of San Antonio and Gabriella Lyn Gutierrez of La Pryor. Gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Stafford O’ Neal of Elgin, Esteban Logan Gutierrez of San Antonio, Garrett Lane Guerrero of New Braunfels, Billy Krause of El Campo, David Gibson of Rosenberg, and Jason Dube of La Pryor. The Family of Mr. Richard Eugene “Papo Jinx” Gibson would like to extend a special thank you to Don Andrews of Sabinas, Coah., Mexico; Stafford O’Neal and Paul Granado, both of Elgin; Kim Gass of Uvalde; Norrine Hopkins of Uvalde; and Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home. A graveside service was held Friday, Nov. 8, at 11 a.m., Sunset Hills Cemetery, in La Pryor. Interment followed at Sunset Hills Cemetery, La Pryor. Services were entrusted to Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home, 424 Geraldine Street, Uvalde.
