Marie Faye Blazek Hrncir, 67, of El Campo, passed away June 6, 2020. She was born Oct. 6, 1952 in Rosenberg to the late August and Evelyn Wazel Blazek.
Marie grew up in East Bernard and following high school attended college in Huntsville at Sam Houston State University. She obtained her master’s degree in education and spent many years as a kindergarten teacher for El Campo ISD. When she retired, she devoted her time to her family and grandchildren. She was the most amazing “Memaw” and just adored every second she spent making memories with her family. She loved playing family games of Wahoo and “bumping” people out. She hardly ever lost a game. Marie loved to dance with the love of her life, Robert, and taking her beloved dog, Zee, on walks. She was a proud member of many groups, including Catholic Daughters of America, the El Campo Garden Club, and the Heritage Center, to name a few. She was small in stature but so full of life and love, with a giant heart and a beautiful soul.
She is survived by her husband Robert Hrncir of El Campo; son Russell Hrncir and wife Renae of New Braunfels; grandchildren: Avery Pruett, Kayelynn Maner, Justin Ortiz and Logan Ortiz; sisters: Diane Viktorin and husband Dennis of East Bernard, and Linda Parrish of Humble; brothers-in-law: Edwin Hrncir of Hallettsville, James Hrncir of Houston, and John Hrncir and wife Cathy of El Campo; numerous nieces and nephews and special dog, Zee.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents and in-laws E.L. and Julia Hrncir.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 11 at Triska Funeral Home. A CDA rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 12 at St. Philip Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Michael Rother officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Curtis Hrncir, Eric Viktorin, Wayne Parish, Jay Hrncir, Matt Hrncir and Clint Heath. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations in memory of Marie may be made to the St. Philip Endowment Fund.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.
