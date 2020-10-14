Brandan Bowlin, 34, passed away suddenly on Oct. 9, 2020 at his residence. He was born Nov. 6, 1985 in Bay City to Rhonda Lynn Wells and the late Glen Edward Bowlin.
Brandan was raised in the Wharton area and attended Wharton High School. Brandan worked in the water well and oil drilling industry. He enjoyed watching football and basketball, listening to music and reading books, traveling to the Matagorda pier and spending time with his son, Joshua.
In addition to his father, Brandan was preceded in death by his grandfathers Glen H. Wells and Charles Bowlin.
He is survived by his son Joshua Bowlin; mother Rhonda Pospisil and husband Robert of Rosenberg; sisters: Amber Wells of Rosenberg, and Misty Pospisil of East Bernard; brother Franklin Pospisil and wife Jennifer of Victoria; the mother of his son Savanna Faulkner of Rosenberg; stepmother Sherry Bowlin and nieces Rayna and Sarah Gregg; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 16, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Wharton Funeral Home with the Rev. Marvin Moore officiating. Cremation will follow services. Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Burchard, Tristan Wells, Trevor Wells, Seth Wells, William Wells and Richard Artis. Honorary pallbearer is Gail Bailey.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.