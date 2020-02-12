Reba Ann Durham, 80, of Wharton, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2020. She was born April 5, 1939 in New Gulf to the late James Calloway and Reba Trousdale Williams.
Reba was raised in the New Gulf and Boling area and graduated from Boling High School. She married Carroll Odell (C.O.) Durham on April 27, 1963 in Wharton. He preceded her in death on April 17, 1988. She was a homemaker all her married life and enjoyed raising her children. Reba enjoyed playing cards and dominoes, she loved holidays, and her house was always decorated for the season at hand. She also enjoyed traveling.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Bill, Robert and Ralph Williams.
Reba is survived by her children: Lynda Kieler of Wharton, Tracy Weber and husband Rod of Nebraska, and Brian Williams of Midfield; brother Tommy Williams and wife Georgia of Waco; grandchildren: Aaron Kieler and wife Kodi, Miles Weber and wife Lindsey, Zachary Weber and wife Brittany, Peyton Weber, Chelsea Boyd and husband Jordan, Melissa Durham, and James Mang and wife Dez; and her precious great-grandchildren: Bowen, Karsyn, Kamryn, Christopher, Serenity, Carolann, Ava, Ophelia and Jamie.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, Feb. 14, at 10:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Wharton with the Rev. Kelly Krone officiating.
Condolences can be left at whartonfuneralhome.com Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home.
