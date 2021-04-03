Betty Smith passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at a Richmond hospital following a brief illness. She was born July 1, 1937 in Lottie, Ala. to the late Thomas Joiner and Myrtus Mason.
Betty was raised in Alabama and attended school there. She married Jackson Henry Dunn. He preceded her in death in 1982. She later married Ronnie Doyle Smith. He preceded her in death in 2018.
Betty was an avid reader and loved puzzles and word searches, she enjoyed cooking and spoiled her dogs and cats. Betty was a waitress at Pier 59 in Wharton for many years, and later retired to be a school bus driver for Wharton Independent School District. Her riders affectionately knew her as Ms. Betty.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Linda Faye Goram, and brother Huey Joiner.
She is survived by her children: Cindy Cerny of Tennessee, Malvin Dunn of Wharton, Ronnie Dunn and wife Justine of Wharton, and Roy Dunn and wife Christy of Blanco; sister Ann Lee and husband Raymond of Wharton; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Monday, April 5 after 9 a.m. with funeral services starting at 10 a.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. Burial will follow with graveside services at 1 p.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
Pallbearers are Scott Reiger, Shane Burns, Rick Senf, Robert Senf, Mark Mata, and David Zahn.
Honorary pallbearers are Evan and Drew Dunn.
Funeral services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left at www. whartonfuneralhome.com.
