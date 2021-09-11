Jason Wayne Burditt passed away unexpectedly in Omaha, Nebraska on June 28, 2021 at the age of 45.
He was born on November 17, 1975 in Wharton, to the late James Virgil and Janice Mary (Horelica) Burditt. Jason graduated from Wharton High School in 1994. He went on to attend Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas on a football scholarship. Due to his father’s illness, he returned to Wharton and attended WCJC. He received an Associate of Science degree from Blinn College. He graduated from Texas A&M in 2001 with a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Business.
Jason worked in Construction Management in the Houston area for 20 years.
Jason is survived by his children, Abigail and Jackson Burditt of Wharton, their mother, Crystal Burditt; sister, Jennifer (Scott) Dickey of Omaha, Ne; brother, Joshua (Brandi) Burditt of Rosenberg; nieces and nephew, Austin and Allison Dickey, Logan Burditt, and Kylie Goss; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
The Family will hold a Celebration of Life on September 17 from 4-6 p.m. at the Wharton Country Club.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Jason’s honor to be sent to Victory in Jesus, 218 N. Houston, Wharton, TX 77488.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.