Rebecca “Becky” Moseley, 48, of Sugar Land quietly passed into the arms of the Lord on December 7, 2021 surrounded by loved ones.
She was born on January 22, 1973 in Wharton. Becky was raised in the Wharton area and graduated from Wharton High School with the class of 1991. She later attended Wharton County Junior College. Becky worked as an accountant in the Real Estate industry for many years. She married Kyle Moseley on November 8, 1997 in Wharton. She enjoyed cooking, and her furry kids, but, her family was the most important thing in her life.
Becky is survived by her husband of over 25 years, Kyle Moseley, mother, Linda Bartos and husband, Stanley, father, Julius Matula, sons, Kyler Moseley and Ian Moseley, sisters, Jennifer Spreen and husband, Steven, and Pamela Krohn and husband, Joey, brothers, Bryan Matula and wife, Kelly and Steven Bartos and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation Saturday December 18 after 10:30 a.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. Religious service to begin at 11:00 a.m. with Michael Limas officiating. Interment is private.
Condolences can be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy.
Wharton, TX 77488. (979) 532-3410
