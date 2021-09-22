Benjamin John Merecka passed away September 17, 2021 in Boling. He was born on September 29, 1995, in Houston to Monty and Trish Merecka.
Benjamin was a lifelong resident of Boling. He loved baseball, fishing and was an avid hunter. Benjamin is fondly remembered by his family as loving everyone and having a big heart. He had an extraordinary enthusiasm and zest for life and was always the life of the party. He attended Boling High School and Wharton County Junior College where he earned his Associates Degree in Process Technology.
Benjamin is survived by his parents Monty and Patricia Merecka of Boling, brothers Jake Merecka and Anthony Walters of Boling, sister Maggie Merecka Rychlik and husband Travis of Richmond. He is also survived by the love of his life Taylor Beckworth, nephew Ashton Walters and many aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, friends and his beloved dog Bear.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of his life and spirit, on Wednesday September 22, at 3:30 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, Texas. Visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m. The service will also be live-streamed via Maggie’s Facebook page. Pastor Kenneth Carter will officiate. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to be made to Boling Methodist Church, P.O. Box 272 or Boling Little League, P. O. Box 34, Boling, TX 77420.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com
Services under the direction of: Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, TX 77488 (979) 532-3410.
