Uvaldo C. Cantu passed into the arms of the Lord on April 28, 2021 at Methodist Hospital in Sugar Land. He was born May 29, 1947 in Gnl. Bravo, NL Mexico. He was raised and adopted by the late Ruperto and Maximina Cantu in Mexico, where he met the love of his life Matiana Ramos and married her Jan. 22, 1972 at Santa Cruz Church in Gnl. Bravo Mexico.
Uvaldo’s family referred to him as a great father. He got great pleasure in life from music, dancing, Tacos but his greatest love in life was his family and spending time with his grandchildren. His kids fondly remember him as being the type of man who “Never met a stranger.” He loved to make a friend and have conversations with anyone he met. He was very well-known around Wharton.
Uvaldo is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years Matiana (Ramos); his loving children: Esmeralda Cantu (Miguel Juarez), Uvaldo Cantu, Jr., Francisco Javier Cantu (Maria Maurcia), and Alejandro Cantu (Elisa); his adoring grandchildren: Dylan Cantu, Medeleine Cantu, Ariana Cantu, Angelina Cantu, Andriana Cantu, Marianne Juarez, Alexa Cantu, Mijuel Juarez, Jr., and Emmanuel Juarez; and great-grandchild Kayson Oriel Cantu.
He will be dearly missed by his siblings Lupita Quintanilla, Hilda Alanís, Juany Cantu, Martha Piloto, Noe Cantu, Manuel Rodriguez, Ovidio Rodríguez, Hernan Rodríguez, Francisco Rodríguez, Leonel Rodríguez, Ramiro Rodriguez, and Humberto Rodríguez.
Relatives and friends were invited to his visitation after 5 p.m. and a rosary at 7 p.m. on Monday May 3 at Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy. Funeral Mass was at 10 a.m. on Tuesday May 4 at Our Lady of Mt Carmel Church in Wharton. Interment was at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton.
Condolences can be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, TX 77488. 979-532-3410.
