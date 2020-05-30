Annie Alice Stafford

Annie Stafford, 88, of Edna and formerly of Boling, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Edna. Annie was born Aug. 9, 1931, in Artesia, New Mexico to the late Charles Phillip Riley, Sr. and Ruby Hattie Johnston Riley.
Annie was raised in the San Antonio area and graduated from Lytle High School. She obtained her bachelor’s degree from Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos and her master’s degree from the University of Houston-Victoria. Annie married James W. Stafford on Aug. 21, 1952 in Mississippi, and loved being a “Coaches Wife.” Annie taught fourth and fifth grades at Newgulf Elementary School for 26 years, retiring in 1990. She enjoyed exercising and running, watching Boling High School sports and was in a bowling league in the 1960s. Annie was a “people person” learning things about everybody she met. She enjoyed being active in many clubs and organizations including, the Wharton Garden Club, Boling Lions Club, Matagorda Wharton County Child Protective Services board, the Wharton and Edna Retired Teachers Assoc., the Alexander Love Daughters of the Revolution, a 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Delta Kappa Gamma, Delta Lambda, the Southern Dames and the Eleanor Breckenridge Literary Society, just to name a few. In what little spare time she had, she loved her garden and square dancing.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband James W. Stafford, brothers Charles Phillip Riley, Jr., William Johnston Riley, and sister Lyla Dawn Cornwell.
Annie is survived by her daughter Nancy Melton and husband John of Edna; sister Chrysta Pearl Moore of Pleasanton; brothers: Robert J. Riley and wife Dana of Wharton, and Morgan C. Riley and wife Barbara of San Angelo; and her precious grandchildren: Lea Melton and Doug Melton, along with many friends.
Family graveside services were held on Saturday, May 23 at 10 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton with the Rev. Debbie Cenko officiating. A celebration of her life will be held at a later time.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences can be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com
