Mrs. Claudine Bryant, 93, of Wharton, passed away Sept. 25, 2020.
Claudine Bryant was born June 19, 1927 in Wharton to Priscilla Steele and Albert Bryant. She was raised by her mother and step-father Starling Duncan, Jr.
Mrs. Bryant was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by two daughters: Doris Mitchell of Parker, Colorado and Deborah Bryant of Wharton; sister Sarah Mitchell of Cypress; five grandchildren: Averi Parris (Tim) of Cary, North Carolina, Tracey McClatchy (Steven) of Wharton, Torey Batts (LaKeisha) of Missouri City, Jonathan Bryant of Las Vegas, Nevada, and L’Oreal Bryant of Durham, North Carolina; and five great-granddaughters: Devan Woodward, Jordan Woodward, Skylar Woodward, Sydney Batts, and Torin Batts; along with a host of adored nieces, nephews, other relatives and fiends.
Visitation will be at Pierce Boone Funeral Home on Wednesday, Sept. 30 from 1-8 p.m. Family services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1 at St. Stephens Missionary Baptist Church. Social distancing will be in effect and face masks are mandatory.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of Pierce Boone Funeral Home, 416 E. Elm, Wharton, 77488.
