Theodore Speaker, 55, of Egypt born August 3, 1966 died on Dec. 2, 2021. Homegoing service will be today Dec. 11 at Mt.Gilead Baptist Church at 11 a.m. Masks are required. Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home.
