Patricia Ann Ahlhorn Parma, 78, of Richmond, passed away on Aug. 1, 2020 in Richmond.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Thursday, Aug. 6 at Knesek and Sons – Wallis.
The service will also be held on the same day (Thursday, August 6) at noon. The burial will be private for immediate family members only.
Patricia was born Nov. 28, 1941 in Bellville to Dennis and Irene (Kunz) Ahlhorn.
Pat grew up in East Bernard. She married her loving husband Frank Jerome Parma on Nov. 22, 1962 in Wallis. They owned and operated the Czech Bakery in Rosenberg, serving the community delicious kolaches and strudels. Pat was involved with the Czech Heritage Society of Texas, Texans of Czech Ancestry, and Fort Bend County Czech Heritage Society State of Texas. Pat served many roles of leadership in each of these organizations ranging from secretary, vice president, and president. In addition to her parents, Patricia is preceded in death by her loving husband of 35 years, Frank Jerome Parma.
Survivors include daughter Pam Ohl companion Jerry Pavliska; son Patrick Parma and finance Joyce Stavinoha; and daughter Paula Vecera and husband Glenn; three grandchildren: Peyton Ohl and wife Liz, Conner Vecera and finance Celeste, and Carson Vecera; three great-grandchildren: Kyle, Kaden and Kolton Ohl; sister Myrna Foster and husband Kenneth of Runge.
Pallbearers will be Patrick Parma, Peyton Ohl, Jerry Pavliska, Glenn Vecera, Carson Vecera, and Conner Vecera. The family of Pat Parma would like to sincerely thank the wonderful staff at Oak Bend Hospital and Vantage Hospice.
Knesek and Sons – Wallis, 122 N. First Street, Wallis, 77485, Phone: 979-478-6311
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.