Leonor Salinas Nunez, 87, of Rosenberg, passed away on March 7, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. She was born Aug. 30, 1933 in Mission, to Alberto and Benita (Pena) Salinas.
She was a long-time member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Rosenberg. Her hobbies included shopping, traveling with friends and family, and testing her luck at the casinos. Leonor also treasured family game nights with her children and grandchildren. This loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend will truly be missed.
In addition to her parents, Leonor is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, George Nunez, Sr.; and siblings Alberto Salinas Jr., Oscar Salinas, and Beatriz Mata.
Survivors include her children: Dr. George Nunez, Jr. and wife Melody, Sandra Dubuque and husband Jimmie, Brenda Nunez, and Gary Nunez and wife Rosie; siblings: Raul Salinas and wife Janie, Joel Salinas, Richard Salinas, Rene Salinas, Tomas Salinas, and Oralia Cedillo; grandchildren: Amanda Cerrillo and husband Terry, Elizabeth Neal and wife Emily, Laura Nunez, Jonathan Dubuque and wife Maria, Anthony Dubuque and wife Paule, Savannah Quine and husband Skylar, Kori Scruggs and wife Kaysie, and Alayna Nunez; 15 great-grandchildren; along with extended family and friends.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m., Friday, March 19 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 20 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Rosenberg. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
Pallbearers will include Joel Salinas, Jr., Raul Salinas, Paul Cedillo III, Terry Cerrillo, Ron Stewart, Robert Nunez, Freddie Nunez, and Oscar Cedillo.
Honorary pallbearers will include Oralia Cedillo, Janie Salinas, and Adela Nunez.
Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Rosenberg.
Words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd., Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
