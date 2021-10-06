Dennis “Denny” A. Keuneke, 74, of Rosenberg, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, in Richmond, Texas.
Denny was born February 10, 1947, in Sealy, the son of Henry and Elsie Mae (Kaspar) Keuneke. He grew up in the Pattison area, graduating from Royal High School. Denny went on to attend Prairie View and Lamar Universities, earning a master’s degree. On August 12, 1994, after a whirlwind relationship that he so proudly told anyone who would listen, he was united in marriage to Constance “Connie” Lynn Kristynik in Pattison. Denny and Connie were members of Christ Lutheran Church in Pattison, where Denny was a leader and organist of the church for many years. Denny was employed with Lamar CISD, where he was a teacher, coach, and bus driver for George Jr. High School. Denny treasured spending time with his family and attending his children and grandchildren’s sporting events. He also enjoyed mowing, polka dancing, leading wedding grand marches, attending church picnics, and driving around in the country.
He is survived by his wife: Connie of Rosenberg; daughter: Christinna Lesikar and husband, Spence, of Praha; son, Will Mader and wife, Catherine, of West Columbia; grandchildren: John Mader, James Mader, Rory Lesikar, Whryse Lesikar; parents-in-law: Leon and Hattie Kristynik; sister: Angie Mahler and husband, Steve, of Fulshear; sisters-in-law, Susan Kristynik and Sherri Santoro, brother-in-law, Stan Kristynik and family nieces: Nicole Brown and husband, Coy, and Heather Maynard and husband, Jeff; and several cousins, many extended family, and friends.
Denny was preceded in death by his parents: Henry and Elsie Keuneke.
Family were present to receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 4, at the Schmidt Funeral Home Chapel in Brookshire.
Funeral Service was held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 5 at Christ Lutheran Church in Pattison, with Reverend Kory Boster officiating.
Interment followed at Pattison Methodist Cemetery in Pattison.
Pallbearers were Ricky Kristynik, Bobby Kristynik, Stanley Krystynik, Mike Holub, Jimmy Stegemiller, and Mike Lanier.
Friends who wish may make memorial gifts to: Christ Lutheran Church, PO Box 507, Pattison, Texas 77466.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of the Schmidt Funeral Home, PO Box 248, 819 Waller Avenue, Brookshire, Texas, 77423 - 281-934-2424 – www.schmidtfunerals.com.
