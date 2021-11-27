Rosemary Williams passed into the arms of the Lord on November 24, 2021 at her residence in El Campo surrounded by her loving family. She was born in El Campo on March 31, 1938, to the late Toria (Duncan) Henderson and Thomas Henderson.
Rosemary was a lifelong resident of Wharton County. She graduated from El Campo High School and went on to earn her Bachelor’s degree from University of Oklahoma. She worked as a Interior Decorator/Designer giving people the home they wanted to live in! She was an active member of Grace Fellowship church, and enjoyed helping people in her community and gardening.
She is survived by her sons Kirk Gaines and wife Susie of El Campo, Tom Gaines and wife Kelly of Sugarland, Mark Gaines and wife Karen of Lucas and daughter Amie Tyler and husband Brandon of San Mateo, CA. She is also survived by brother Donald Henderson and wife Jean, sister Nancy Pfardrescher, and her grandchildren Nicole O’krinsky and husband Jordan, Stephen Gaines and wife Amber, Danielle Richardson, Jessica Gaines, Ashlynn Gaines, Connor Gaines, Thomas Gaines, Jack Gaines, Cameron Tyler, Benjamin Tyler, and great-grandchild Sage Gaines.
Relatives and friends are invited for visitation on Saturday November 28th after 1:00 p.m. at Grace Fellowship Church, Wharton. Funeral Service to begin at 2:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Oaklawn Cemetery, El Campo. A celebration of Rosemary to follow at El Campo Country Club.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfh.com
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy.Wharton, TX 77488. (979) 532-3410
