Marcy Butcher passed away Friday, March 26, 2021 at a Harbor House hospice following a brief illness. She was born Oct. 10, 1946 in Mobile, Ala. to the late O.J. and Bessie Peppenhorst Cochran.
Marcy graduated from Channelview High School. Afterwards, she became a licensed vocational nurse (LVN). Marcy then changed careers, deciding to become a teacher by continuing her education at Sam Houston State University where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in science and history along with a master’s degree in education. Marcy held a certificate in principalship, and was a science lab curriculum trainer for the State of Texas. During her education career she taught kindergarten, sixth grade science and Life Skills special education.
Charities that Marcy contributed to included volunteering for the Kairos Prison Ministry, which addresses the spiritual needs of the incarcerated, and the Oklahoma Indigenous American (Indians) Fund, where she performed several mission trips; Marcy’s great-grandmother, named Waters, was 100 percent Native American with whom she shared a special bond with. During her later years in life, Marcy became heavily involved in the United Methodist Women Southwest District. There she held a state office and became involved in the Legacy Fund.
Marcy was active at Roots and Relics in the Downtown Rosenberg District where, with her vender brand “Memories of the Heart,” she sold homemade, canned goods along with antiques. She was known for her “Cowboy Candy” Jalapeno Jelly.
She is survived by her son Christopher Butcher of Wharton; and daughter Elaine Tackett, along with son-in-law Steve Tackett, both of Rosenberg.
Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects Wednesday, March 31 at 5 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy., in Wharton. Funeral services will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Chapel of Wharton Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, it is respectfully requested that donations be made in honor of Marcy to Sugar Land First United Methodist Women (UMW).
Donations can be mailed to: 431 Eldridge Rd., Sugar Land, Texas, 77478
Funeral services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left at www. whartonfuneralhome.com.
