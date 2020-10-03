Damien Drako Gusman, 5 days old, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 in Houston. He was born Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Sugar Land to Christopher Gusman and Michelle Garcia.
Survivors include his parents; seven siblings: Michael Guerrero, Trianna Manzano, Christopher Gusman, Eric Gusman, Anastasia Gusman, Nathaniel Gusman, and Christalyn Gusman; maternal grandmother Alice Banda; and paternal grandmother Patsy Ballejo; along with a host of other loving family members.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be Sunday afternoon from 12 noon until 3 p.m. with a rosary at 2 p.m.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd., Rosenberg, Texas 77471.
