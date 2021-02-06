Mr. Paul E. Styles, 77, of East Bernard, passed away Jan. 22. 2021. Mr. Styles was born on Nov. 20, 1943 to Samuel and Kdna Pope Styles of Wharton.
Mr. Styles was a transporter for City of Houston Metro.
He is survived by his brothers: James Styles of Royal Oak, MI, and Bobby Cosey; sister Jewel Styles; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation was at the Gooden-Hatton FH Chapel on Thursday, Feb. 4, from 12-6 p.m. Services were held Friday, Feb. 5 at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park, with Rev. L Humphrey officiating.
