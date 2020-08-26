Tamra “Tammy” Kay Lang passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. She was born July 23, 1958 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Clyde Harold Babcock Jr. and Donna Jean Richardson Babcock, both born and raised in Colorado Springs. Shortly after her birth, they moved to Denver, Colorado. Donna preceded Tamra in death, and Clyde remarried, to Shirley Jean Franklin Devaney Babcock who later adopted Tamra as her own daughter. Shirley’s daughter Donlea Ann was also adopted by Clyde, and they lived in Lakewood, Colorado until 1974. They moved to Lake Jackson where Clyde and Shirley worked for Dow Chemical until retirement. Shirley also preceded Tamra in death.
Tamra graduated with honors from Brazoswood High School in Clute in June 1976. She worked part-time locally for Pizza Inn as a server and for First Presbyterian Church as a clerical staff. She went off to college in Nacogdoches and graduated in 1979 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminology from Stephen F. Austin State University. She would later continue her education there, graduating with a Masters of Education degree in 1986.
While in undergraduate school she worked various jobs for the campus police department. After some time, she moved to Lufkin to work as a legal researcher and part-time bookkeeper, until she went to work at Lufkin State School. She worked with the volunteers in the foster grandparent program, providing secretarial support. She found her calling to work with individuals with mental developmental disabilities. Her career in this field would take her to classroom teaching, curriculum development, case management, quality assurance and management at several departments. During her work years, emergency management became an interest. Thirty-four years later, she would close out her career at Texana Center; a tenure that included leadership positions with the center and its predecessor agencies, Richmond State School and Central Gulf State Operated Community Services.
Tammy was recognized by her colleagues, at Texana Center and statewide, as a leader in the field of Intellectual Developmental Disability services. She was a meticulous rule-follower with the creative ability to make the rules work for the people she was devoted to serving. In her work, Tammy was a teacher, a writer, a mentor, a friend, and a counselor. She supervised many young professionals beginning their careers and learning from her experience. Tammy’s contributions to this chosen field of work will be remembered and appreciated for years to come.
After several long-term failed relationships, on Jan. 13, 1996 in Galveston, she married Dennis “Keith” Lang, Jr. She and Keith previously lived in Houston and currently resided in Wharton. Having purchased a home in Dent, Minnesota on Little Rice Lake, they were following their plan to move up north to be closer to immediate family.
Her family and friends knew her as Tammy, a fun-loving, witty, adventurous spirit with a heart of gold. If you knew her, you were blessed beyond measure. Tammy was a devoted and loving wife to Keith. As a friend she was genuine, loyal, and true. She was a kindhearted, beautiful woman who loved nature and all creatures. She had many furry friends over the years and animals always seemed to gravitate to her.
Tammy was an avid crafter of all forms and enjoyed many hobbies. Some favorites were origami card making that she inherited a love and passion for from her Grandmother Babcock. Crocheting was a pastime and she was always working on a blanket, sometimes several at a time. Her generosity to others was never ending and many friends, family and co-workers were on the receiving end with her treasured blankets – countless gifts of love in the baby blankets she made.
She enjoyed other interests including cooking, traveling, road trips, camping, playing pool and NASCAR. She had an appreciation of art and music and even played the accordion. Tammy was always up for fun and was a great conversationalist. Most of all, she was loved and adored by her family, extended family, friends and all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Dennis “Keith” Lang Jr of Wharton Texas; Father, Clyde Harold Babcock Jr of Midland Michigan; Sister, Donlea Dommer, husband Rich of Marion Michigan; Brother in law, Brian Lang, wife Wendy of Jamestown North Dakota; Mother in law, Barbara Lang Todd, husband Art of Jamestown North Dakota; Nephews, Daniel Dommer, Grayson Lang, Declan Lang; Niece, Hadley Lang.
A private family committal service for Tammy will be held on Friday Aug. 28 at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, 1005 Hancock Expy, Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80903. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to her charity of choice, Special Olympics.
