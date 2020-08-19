Raymond Lee Hughes, 72, of Wharton, passed away Aug. 11, 2020. He was born July 10, 1948 in Wharton to Dolly and Del Clarise Johnson Hughes, Sr. Mr. Hughes was an entrepreneur working for himself.
He is survived by his sons: Raymond Hughes, Sr., Christopher Hughes, Jeremiah Middleton, Jermaine Middleton, all of Wharton, Johnathon Williams of St. Louis, Calif.; daughters: Paulette Hughes-Hayes of Wharton, Delice Hughes-Jackson of Lane City, and Raymeisha Hughes of Sealy; brothers: Dolly Hughes, Jr. of Texas City and Cliford Johnson of Wharton; sisters: Bertha Langston of Houston, Marshal Taylor and Fay Fredida, both of Wharton; 15 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, and a host of relatives, friends and family.
Funeral services will be at Mt. Zion Baptist Church at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22 and Peach Creek Cemetery. Visitation 1-8 p.m. at Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home.
