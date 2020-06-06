Sally Ann Judd Harrison passed away peacefully June 1, 2020 at the age of 96, in Richmond. She was born in January of 1924 in Houston to Ardon Berkeley Judd and Sallie Reynolds Matthews Judd and was the oldest of three children. Sally Ann attended Saint Mary’s Hall in San Antonio and was a graduate of Lamar High School in Houston. She attended the University of Texas and was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority. Sally Ann was the mother of five children with her husband Raymond Cloud Harrison, of Wharton. In 1972, she moved to Albany, Texas for many years where she attended Matthews Memorial Church and spent time at her beloved family home place, Lambshead Ranch. In 1988, she moved to Wharton and was an active member of Grace Community Fellowship.
Sally Ann was beloved by all who knew her. Her friends and loved ones were plentiful, and she loved having long conversations keeping up to date on what was going on in the lives of those she loved. She was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ, and led a life that exemplified being a Christian. In her final months, she told everyone she could about Jesus. Sally Ann was a dedicated mother to her five children, and was adored by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to cook and to serve others with a kind smile and friendly conversation.
Sally Ann was preceded in death by her parents Ardon Berkeley Judd and Sallie Reynolds Matthews Judd; and her brother Ardon Berkeley Judd, Jr. She is survived by her sister Susan Brown of Houston; sister-in-law Rue Wallace Judd of Washington D.C.; and her five children: Raymond Cloud Harrison, Jr. and wife Gail of College Station, Ardon Judd Harrison and wife Georga of Houston, Gerard Alexander Harrison and wife Margey of Pflugerville, Sallie Harrison Sweeney and husband Myles of Wharton, and Douglas Berkeley Harrison of Austin. Granny or Nanny, as she was affectionately called, was the grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the management of Clayton Oaks Living Center and her devoted caregivers Wanda Bevel, Doris Gray, Juliette Santos, Helen Knight, Donna Sloan, Josie Garcia, Angie Garcia and Lupe Araguz.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Community Fellowship in Wharton, Matthews Memorial Presbyterian Church in Albany or a charity of your choice. Services are scheduled for Sunday, June 7 at 3 p.m. at Grace Community Fellowship, Wharton and burial on Tuesday, June 9, Lambshead Ranch, Albany.
