Margaret Jane Brenek

Margaret Brenek, 92, of Wharton, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, in a Hillje nursing center. Margaret was born on Dec. 17, 1927, in Grayford to the late Luther Tahalmage and Emma Jones Young.
Margaret married Henry Brenek, who preceded her in death in 1989. Margaret was a member of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church where she was active in the Fellowship Committee. She was also a member of the Catholic Daughters and Taiton Extension and Education Club.
Margaret is survived by her children: Luther William Brenek of Atascocita, Randel Joseph Brenek of San Antonio, and Carol Rachunek and husband David of Wharton; grandchildren: Victoria “Torie” Rustin and husband Brandon, Austin Brenek and Maegan Brenek; and great-grandchildren: Madison Maeler and Addison Rustin.
Rosary will be recited at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church with the funeral Mass and rite of committal at 2 p.m. with Father Antonio Perez celebrating Mass. Burial will be in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton.
Memorial contributions can be made to either Mt Carmel Catholic Church, Wharton or St. Phillip Catholic School in El Campo
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences can be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com
