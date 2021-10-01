Felix “Nacho” Gonzales , 47, of Hungerford passed away suddenly on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at El Camp Memorial Hospital due to health issues.
Felix was born on April 7, 1974 in Wharton to Felix Gonzales and Paula Castro. He grew up playing baseball and football for the Wharton Tigers. He graduated from Wharton High School in 1992. He enjoyed playing softball, dancing the night away, grilling with friends and family and spending time with his children.
Felix is survived by his daughters, Elyssia (Connor) Tradewell, Brooklyn Gonzales and Samantha Gonzales. Sons, Tristin Gonzales and Oliver Gonzales. Grandchildren, Adrian Silva and Liliana Tradewell. His parents, Felix Gonzales and Paula (Steve) Salazar; brothers, Rolando (Anita) Salazar and Joe (Rachel) Salazar and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his grandparents, Gonzalo and Angelina Gonzales, Genaro and Juanita Castro, and many aunts and uncles.
Family and friends are invited to his memorial service on Sunday October 3. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. Rosary will follow at 7 p.m. Mass will be held at St. John’s Catholic Church in Hungerford on Monday October 4 at 10 a.m. Pallbearers will be Kenneth Ray Martinez, Roy Harris, Rolando Salazar, Joe Salazar and Dede Garza.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E Boling Hwy., Wharton, Tx. 77488. 979/532-3410
